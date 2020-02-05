Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 2,251 Shares of Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $79,280.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,126 shares in the company, valued at $673,617.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 625 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $21,162.50.

On Monday, December 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 443 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $16,359.99.

On Friday, November 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,859 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $107,212.50.

Natera stock opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. Natera Inc has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Natera had a negative return on equity of 252.79% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. The business had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Natera Inc will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Natera during the third quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Natera by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Natera by 23.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Natera by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Natera from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

