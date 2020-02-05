Natus Medical (NTUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NTUS opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.87. Natus Medical has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $34.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.87. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -44.19 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Natus Medical news, CEO Jonathan Kennedy sold 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $210,813.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,829.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

