Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG)

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DSPG. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of DSP Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $14.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.64 million, a P/E ratio of -237.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. DSP Group has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $16.30.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that DSP Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yair Seroussi sold 15,000 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $227,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dror Levy sold 25,000 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DSP Group by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,154,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DSP Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,532,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,007,000 after acquiring an additional 129,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DSP Group by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 112,745 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in DSP Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 12,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in DSP Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 33,702 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

