New York Community Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. Wedbush also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $259.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

NYCB has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Sunday. B. Riley lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $11.23 on Monday. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $12,988,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 14.0% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 129,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 15,855 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 12,176.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 220,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 219,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $3,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.