Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nidec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get Nidec alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NJDCY opened at $32.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nidec has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $38.45. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.98, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.33.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation manufactures and sells motors and other electronic products worldwide. It offers brushless DC, brush DC, induction, SR, synchronous, servo, and stepping motors, as well as drive circuits; fans and blowers, such as DC axial flow, DC blower, and AC axial flow fans; and machinery, including inspection and measuring systems, automation units, control equipment, marking devices, and optical devices.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.