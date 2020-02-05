Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northern Star Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Northern Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of Northern Star Resources stock opened at $8.75 on Monday. Northern Star Resources has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $9.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.69.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company primarily holds interests in the Jundee, Kundana, Kanowna Belle, Paulsens, and South Kalgoorlie projects located in Western Australia; and the Central Tanami project situated in the Northern Territory.

