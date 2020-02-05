NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NLOK. Barclays upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $17.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.59. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,937,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,771,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,058,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,647,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,035,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

