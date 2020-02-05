Numis Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP)

St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Numis Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on St. Modwen Properties from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.58) price objective (up previously from GBX 450 ($5.92)) on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.84) price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 617.50 ($8.12).

Get St. Modwen Properties alerts:

LON:SMP opened at GBX 498 ($6.55) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 495 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 449.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18. St. Modwen Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 370 ($4.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 522.31 ($6.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.02, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX 17.40 ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 16.40 ($0.22) by GBX 1 ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that St. Modwen Properties will post 1995.0000362 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sarah Whitney acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 464 ($6.10) per share, for a total transaction of £41,760 ($54,932.91).

St. Modwen Properties Company Profile

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It develops land for residential, employment, leisure, retail, and education purposes, as well as uses green infrastructure and community facilities; and industrial and logistics projects.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for St. Modwen Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Modwen Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.