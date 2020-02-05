Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 85.42% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.08 million. On average, analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $5.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.51.

OCSL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

In other news, Director Deborah Ann Gero acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Also, COO Mathew Pendo acquired 5,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,040 shares in the company, valued at $131,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,990 shares of company stock worth $68,348 and sold 1,000,820 shares worth $5,343,549. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

