Oaktree Strategic Income (OCSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 million. Oaktree Strategic Income had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 14.05%. On average, analysts expect Oaktree Strategic Income to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OCSI stock opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22. The company has a market cap of $243.40 million, a P/E ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.55. Oaktree Strategic Income has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $8.81.

In related news, CEO Armen Panossian acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $47,075.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,080,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,473,339.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $90,720 and sold 29,789 shares valued at $226,586. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OCSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

