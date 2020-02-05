ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

ON opened at $19.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.27. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $25.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.95%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 10,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $271,141.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $242,581.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 676,900 shares in the company, valued at $17,260,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,914 shares of company stock worth $4,885,471 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after buying an additional 37,654 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 22,755 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $17,827,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,077,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,689,000 after buying an additional 286,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

