Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for KKR & Co Inc’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KKR. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.09.

NYSE:KKR opened at $32.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.70. KKR & Co Inc has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $32.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.07.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.15 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 482.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

