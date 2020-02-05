Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Director Robert C. Lyons Acquires 1,000 Shares

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Director Robert C. Lyons purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,808.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Packaging Corp Of America stock opened at $99.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.28. Packaging Corp Of America has a one year low of $87.85 and a one year high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,820,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,837,000 after buying an additional 186,837 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,039,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 426,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,229,000 after buying an additional 97,743 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,775,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

