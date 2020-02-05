Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Palace Capital (LON:PCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of PCA stock opened at GBX 329 ($4.33) on Wednesday. Palace Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 261 ($3.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 347.34 ($4.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.81, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.63 million and a P/E ratio of 329.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 327.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 295.86.

In other news, insider Mickola Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 326 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £32,600 ($42,883.45).

Palace Capital Company Profile

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

