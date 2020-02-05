Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) shares fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.45 and last traded at $13.52, 991,839 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 102% from the average session volume of 491,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAM. ValuEngine raised shares of Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pampa Energia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

The firm has a market cap of $886.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.38.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $3.69. The business had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.65 million. Pampa Energia had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 26.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pampa Energia S.A. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 569.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 56,327 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 23.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the third quarter worth approximately $994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

