Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PGRE. ValuEngine raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BTIG Research raised Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Paramount Group from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $14.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 178.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.81. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $198.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.88 million. Paramount Group had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Katharina Otto-Bernstein bought 33,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $450,066.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,164,852 shares in the company, valued at $164,103,853.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 16,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $222,409.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,656,206 shares in the company, valued at $184,222,218.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Paramount Group by 805.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Paramount Group by 18.6% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 16,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Paramount Group by 72.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Paramount Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.