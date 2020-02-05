Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Jack C. Sheppard, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Jack C. Sheppard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $114,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,880.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PKBK stock opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $25.45. The company has a market capitalization of $231.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average is $23.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Parke Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Parke Bancorp by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Parke Bancorp by 9.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Parke Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. 38.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PKBK. ValuEngine upgraded Parke Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Parke Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

