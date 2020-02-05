Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Boohoo Group (LON:BOO)

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BOO. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 335 ($4.41) to GBX 380 ($5.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. CSFB initiated coverage on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 313.85 ($4.13).

Get Boohoo Group alerts:

Shares of BOO opened at GBX 322.20 ($4.24) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 305.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 270.54. Boohoo Group has a 12 month low of GBX 168.90 ($2.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 339.51 ($4.47). The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85.

In related news, insider Carol Mary Kane sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.75), for a total transaction of £42,750,000 ($56,235,201.26).

About Boohoo Group

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Boohoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boohoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.