Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR)

Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.92) price objective on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

LON CIR opened at GBX 28 ($0.37) on Wednesday. Circassia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13.25 ($0.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 41.50 ($0.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 22.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 19.53. The stock has a market cap of $105.06 million and a P/E ratio of -0.83.

Circassia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of respiratory diseases. The company markets NIOX and NIOX VERO for use in asthma diagnosis and management; and Tudorza for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

