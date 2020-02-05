Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for NEXT (LON:NXT)

NEXT (LON:NXT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on NEXT from GBX 5,600 ($73.66) to GBX 6,140 ($80.77) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NEXT from GBX 5,600 ($73.66) to GBX 6,400 ($84.19) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut NEXT to a “sector performer” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 6,700 ($88.13) to GBX 6,800 ($89.45) in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,686.44 ($87.96).

LON:NXT opened at GBX 6,984 ($91.87) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,250.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7,002.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,432.54. NEXT has a 52 week low of GBX 4,703 ($61.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,358 ($96.79). The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

