Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Van Elle (LON:VANL)

Van Elle (LON:VANL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

VANL stock opened at GBX 56.75 ($0.75) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.40 million and a P/E ratio of 14.19. Van Elle has a 1 year low of GBX 33 ($0.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 73 ($0.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 52.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 42.68.

In other news, insider Mark Cutler purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £7,650 ($10,063.14). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 48,200 shares of company stock worth $2,271,500.

About Van Elle

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of services, such as auger displacement piling, cased continuous flight auger piling, continuous flight auger piling, design, drilled piling, drilling and grouting, driven piling, foundation testing, ground investigation, rail sheet piling, specialist piling, rock bolt and netting, rotary bored piling, screw piling, and precast modular foundation services, as well as precast modular signal, gantry, and OLE foundation services; specialist on-track rail, restricted access, and highway GI Services; and services in the areas of geothermal boreholes, and ground anchors and soil nails.

