Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for AA (LON:AA)

AA (LON:AA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AA. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AA in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of AA in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 126.67 ($1.67).

Get AA alerts:

Shares of AA stock opened at GBX 46.90 ($0.62) on Monday. AA has a 12 month low of GBX 40.50 ($0.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 99.64 ($1.31). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 54.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 52.20. The company has a market cap of $289.13 million and a PE ratio of 5.45.

About AA

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for AA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.