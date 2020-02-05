Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BME has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 430.31 ($5.66).

Shares of LON:BME opened at GBX 368.90 ($4.85) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.08. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 313.10 ($4.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 439.90 ($5.79). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 390.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 375.07. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion and a PE ratio of 28.16.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

