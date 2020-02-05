Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Superdry (LON:SDRY)

Superdry (LON:SDRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SDRY. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on Superdry from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Superdry to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.89) target price on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) target price on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Superdry in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superdry has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 575.56 ($7.57).

Shares of SDRY stock opened at GBX 377.40 ($4.96) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.58. Superdry has a fifty-two week low of GBX 356.60 ($4.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 575.50 ($7.57). The company has a market capitalization of $309.48 million and a P/E ratio of -2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 451.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 437.52.

In other news, insider Helen A. Weir purchased 5,000 shares of Superdry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.58) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($32,886.08). Also, insider Peter Williams purchased 10,916 shares of Superdry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 405 ($5.33) per share, for a total transaction of £44,209.80 ($58,155.49). Insiders have bought 16,010 shares of company stock worth $6,965,996 over the last three months.

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

