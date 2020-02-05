Peel Hunt Reiterates Reduce Rating for Medica Group (LON:MGP)

Medica Group (LON:MGP)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 126 ($1.66) price target on shares of Medica Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

LON:MGP opened at GBX 154.50 ($2.03) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 155.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 138.31. The stock has a market cap of $171.67 million and a PE ratio of 22.39. Medica Group has a 52 week low of GBX 107 ($1.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 168.50 ($2.22).

About Medica Group

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts and other customers in the United Kingdom. It offers same day routine teleradiology, radiographer plain film, NightHawk emergency CT and MR reporting, Dayhawk fast daytime, and CT colonography reporting services. The company also provides audit services, such as cause for concern audit, departmental quality assurance, and ongoing CT, MR, plain film, and ultrasound audit services; and specialist services.

