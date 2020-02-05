Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 19.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PTON. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Peloton in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Peloton in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Peloton in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Peloton from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Peloton in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Peloton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

Shares of PTON opened at $33.47 on Monday. Peloton has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.17.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.35 million. Peloton’s revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

