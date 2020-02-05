Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.78. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $32.76.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 110.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

