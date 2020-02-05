Perion Network (PERI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect Perion Network to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 7.78%. On average, analysts expect Perion Network to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PERI opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76. The firm has a market cap of $217.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Perion Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Friday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Perion Network from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “not rated” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

