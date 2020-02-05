Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Up 16.8% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) shot up 16.8% during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $29.38 and last traded at $27.72, 480,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 266% from the average session volume of 131,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.74.

The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PAHC. BidaskClub downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays upgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 799.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

About Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.