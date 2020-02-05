Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

PAHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Phibro Animal Health currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.60.

Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average is $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.21. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $36.98. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 799.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

