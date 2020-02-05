Philip Morris International (PM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Philip Morris International to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PM stock opened at $83.60 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.90. The company has a market capitalization of $130.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 91.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

