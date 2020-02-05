Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $106.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PSX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.75.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $88.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.25. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $80.24 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

