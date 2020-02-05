Piper Sandler Weighs in on Bridge Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BDGE)

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Bridge Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bridge Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ:BDGE opened at $31.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average of $30.73. Bridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $44.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Bridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Bridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.07%.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 51,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $1,697,202.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 118,759 shares of company stock valued at $3,913,792 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 184,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,446,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 15,721 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

