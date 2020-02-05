Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) is Cadence Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,146,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,162 shares during the quarter. Plains All American Pipeline makes up 2.3% of Cadence Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $21,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAA. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.76. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $25.27.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

