Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Bought by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

NYSE:PAA opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.76.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

PAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.