PolyOne Co. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:POL)

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of PolyOne in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PolyOne’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. PolyOne had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. PolyOne’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

POL has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.43.

Shares of NYSE:POL opened at $34.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.90. PolyOne has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POL. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in PolyOne by 3,010.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 630,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $309,478,000 after acquiring an additional 491,079 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne in the third quarter valued at about $8,242,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 24,667.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 242,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 14.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,749,000 after acquiring an additional 177,202 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

