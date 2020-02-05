Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Polypipe Group (LON:PLP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PLP has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Polypipe Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Polypipe Group from GBX 445 ($5.85) to GBX 435 ($5.72) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Polypipe Group from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 610 ($8.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 485 ($6.38).

Get Polypipe Group alerts:

Shares of PLP stock opened at GBX 554.50 ($7.29) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.59. Polypipe Group has a 52 week low of GBX 365 ($4.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 560 ($7.37). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 22.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 535.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 457.67.

Polypipe Group Company Profile

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and climate management solutions in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company offers above and below ground drainage pipes; cable protection, sewer system, surface water drainage, water management, and mining pipes; water and gas distribution pipes; pressure systems; underfloor heating pipes and manifolds, underfloor heating controls, red floor panels, overlay systems, suspended floor systems, clip rail systems, and staple systems; and ventilation systems, including rigid ducts, radial products, decentralized mechanical extract ventilation, intermittent extract fans, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, and mechanical extract ventilation systems.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Polypipe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polypipe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.