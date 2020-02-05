Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.69 and last traded at $31.93, 2,221,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 237% from the average session volume of 659,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.93.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PINC. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Premier in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.95.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Premier had a net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 51.84%. The business had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Premier Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 1,985 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $73,484.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,948.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 84,366 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $3,173,005.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,555,484 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 917.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 264,501 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

