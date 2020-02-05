Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Progressive in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

PGR stock opened at $80.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.60. Progressive has a twelve month low of $65.98 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.89.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,627,981.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,090,412.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $271,068.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,916.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,237 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,768,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,708,000 after purchasing an additional 809,972 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 37,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

