PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Stefan B. Schulz Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,630,317.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stefan B. Schulz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of PROS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $121,700.00.

Shares of PRO stock opened at $61.49 on Wednesday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

PRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on PROS to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of PROS in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of PROS in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in PROS by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PROS during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in PROS by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in PROS during the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

