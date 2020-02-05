PROS (PRO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PROS (NYSE:PRO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect PROS to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PRO stock opened at $61.49 on Wednesday. PROS has a 12-month low of $35.50 and a 12-month high of $75.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Get PROS alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRO. ValuEngine lowered PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on PROS to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PROS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,630,317.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $678,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,595,407.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,681. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.