Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Issued By SunTrust Banks

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of ServiceNow in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Fishbein anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for ServiceNow’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NOW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $308.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.93.

Shares of NOW opened at $352.03 on Monday. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $354.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $301.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 111.05, a P/E/G ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider David Schneider sold 2,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $805,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,235,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.98, for a total value of $2,337,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,262.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,422 shares of company stock worth $26,946,778. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 668.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.