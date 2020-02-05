Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Enova International Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ENVA)

Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Enova International in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Enova International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $345.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.58 million. Enova International had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 29.98%. Enova International’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Enova International stock opened at $20.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.29 million, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.28. Enova International has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $31.95.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 23,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $600,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,496,441.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Enova International during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enova International during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Enova International during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Enova International during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Enova International by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.