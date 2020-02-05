Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equity Residential in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.16.

Shares of EQR opened at $83.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $71.83 and a 12 month high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,422,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,677,000 after buying an additional 1,039,114 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at $73,321,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 45.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,033,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,478,000 after buying an additional 631,243 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,428,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,501,000 after buying an additional 493,914 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 9.6% in the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,798,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,935,000 after buying an additional 421,500 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.16, for a total value of $372,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $266,978.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,869 shares of company stock valued at $7,512,690. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 65.04%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

