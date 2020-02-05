Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Masonite International Corp Issued By Northcoast Research (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) – Analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Masonite International in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 31st. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Masonite International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Masonite International had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $552.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DOOR. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Nomura raised their price target on Masonite International from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Masonite International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Masonite International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

NYSE DOOR opened at $77.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $80.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 265,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,254,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 190,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 33,620 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 135,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

