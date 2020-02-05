Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Denali Therapeutics Inc Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.65). Wedbush also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.62) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.58) EPS.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 44.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.86 million.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.86.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $22.71 on Monday. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.59 and a quick ratio of 10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -31.99 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,308,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 14,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 19,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 42,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $760,173.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,340.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $51,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,054 shares of company stock worth $1,695,673. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

