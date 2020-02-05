Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Dime Community Bancshares in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dime Community Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $19.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $695.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCOM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,885,362 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $92,773,000 after buying an additional 85,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,207 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 93,368 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,013 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,644,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 149,162 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

