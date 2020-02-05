Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Reduced by Analyst

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Facebook in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst A. Hargreaves now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.92. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.83 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.38 EPS.

FB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.29.

Shares of FB stock opened at $209.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.43. Facebook has a 1-year low of $159.28 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,503 shares of company stock worth $27,856,551 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Facebook by 32.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $929,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,127 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 21,147.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,460 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Facebook by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $649,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,759 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Facebook by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $637,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Facebook by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after acquiring an additional 627,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

