Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Lowered by US Capital Advisors

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – US Capital Advisors cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GPOR. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPOR opened at $1.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79. The firm has a market cap of $252.63 million, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.01. Gulfport Energy has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $8.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPOR. Shah Capital Management increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 820.5% during the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,467 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,062,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,765 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 4,927,254.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,541 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 62.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 915,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 9.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,483,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,411,000 after purchasing an additional 871,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

