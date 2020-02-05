Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Decreased by William Blair

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IDEXX Laboratories in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 31st. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.18. William Blair also issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $310.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $279.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.83 and a 200-day moving average of $271.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $198.74 and a 12 month high of $294.57.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total transaction of $3,695,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan W. Ayers sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.05, for a total transaction of $9,145,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 947,317 shares in the company, valued at $240,665,883.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,283,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

